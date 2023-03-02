Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. cut its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,883 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 122.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 131,444 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 68.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at about $921,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 25.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Minerals International

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $352,847.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

CMP stock opened at $39.05 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $67.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.00%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

Featured Stories

