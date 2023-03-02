Comparing Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE)

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor 2.01% 1.37% 0.65% Greenidge Generation -121.19% -14.49% -6.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and Greenidge Generation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor $1.49 billion 0.05 $30.00 million $0.38 2.82 Greenidge Generation $107.28 million 0.20 -$44.48 million ($4.20) -0.12

Risk and Volatility

Liberty TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation. Greenidge Generation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty TripAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.33, suggesting that its stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.6% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Liberty TripAdvisor and Greenidge Generation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenidge Generation 1 0 1 0 2.00

Greenidge Generation has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,400.00%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Summary

Liberty TripAdvisor beats Greenidge Generation on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform. The Experiences and Dining segment provides information and services for consumers to research, book, and experience activities. The Corporate and Other segment is composed of rentals, flights and car, and cruise services. The company was founded on August 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of Bitcoin and contributes to the security and transactability of the Bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered Fairfield, CT.

