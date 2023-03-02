Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

NYSE:BVN opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,540,558 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,601 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,099,203 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,327 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 979,259 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 686,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,531,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,529,000 after purchasing an additional 660,711 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.5% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,143,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,154,000 after buying an additional 657,469 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

