Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, a growth of 357.5% from the January 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CODYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €69.00 ($73.40) to €68.00 ($72.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €55.00 ($58.51) to €62.00 ($65.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €76.00 ($80.85) to €75.00 ($79.79) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $12.21. 65,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,944. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

