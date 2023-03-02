Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CVLT. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.85. The company had a trading volume of 277,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,521. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.90. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.09, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at $512,250.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at $512,250.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 8,912 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $527,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 77,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,032.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,713 shares of company stock worth $578,027 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.