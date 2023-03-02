Community Bank of the Bay (OTCMKTS:CBYAA) Trading Down 0.2%

Community Bank of the Bay (OTCMKTS:CBYAA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 19,033 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 11,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Community Bank of the Bay Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18.

About Community Bank of the Bay

Community Bank of the Bay provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in the greater San Francisco Bay area. It offers checking, savings, and money market products, as well as certificates of deposit; funds; and loan products comprising business and term loans, lines of credit, letter of credit, commercial and industrial, real estate, non-profit, and construction and land loans, as well as small business administration loans.

