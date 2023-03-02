Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.67% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $17,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,006,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 946,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 43,739 shares in the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 326,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 210,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92.

