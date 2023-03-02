Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 291,310 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 648,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,310 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $16,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,281,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,679,000 after purchasing an additional 447,159 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,749,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,307,000 after buying an additional 325,872 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,395,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,396,000 after buying an additional 691,719 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,837 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,466,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,025,000 after acquiring an additional 127,590 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.71. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $32.26.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.