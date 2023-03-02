Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 17,247 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,247 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $16,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 55,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000.

FPX opened at $83.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.66. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $112.01.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

