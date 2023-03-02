Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 93,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 297,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Bank of America upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.94.

TJX opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.48. The company has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

