Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 7,292 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.10% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $15,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $41.37 on Thursday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $48.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average is $42.01.

