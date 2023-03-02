Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 5,592 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $18,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $184.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

