Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 360,485 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,034,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360,485 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $17,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 76.0% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 810,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after buying an additional 350,075 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 639,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 55.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 363,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,448 shares during the last quarter.

TAIL opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62.

