Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 159,325 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,325 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $134,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCN stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.25.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

