Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,586 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $15,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.39.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of ENPH opened at $212.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.67 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.59.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,174 shares of company stock worth $44,466,742. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Further Reading

