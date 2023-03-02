Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 15,681 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.58% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $19,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,891,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,973,000 after buying an additional 203,966 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,667,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,611,000 after buying an additional 416,416 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,387,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,255,000 after buying an additional 694,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,323,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,436,000 after buying an additional 175,149 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 179.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 979,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,439,000 after buying an additional 628,681 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $42.92 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $49.61. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average is $43.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

