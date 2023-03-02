Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $19.39 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.58% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $19,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.71. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $49.61.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

