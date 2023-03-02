Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $18.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,415 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $18,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $60.08 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $64.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.54.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

