Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $17.23 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 370,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $17,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $55.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average is $52.48. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $58.05.

