Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,565 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $15,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

American International Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $60.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.18.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

