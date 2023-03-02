Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 20,338 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,338 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.70% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $18,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,013,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XT stock opened at $50.88 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $60.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $49.36.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

