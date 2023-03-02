Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) Trading Up 0.1%

Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.62 and last traded at $44.56. Approximately 5,024 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia India Consumer ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCO. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000.

