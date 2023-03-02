Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by East Coast Asset Management LLC.

East Coast Asset Management LLC. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 0.9% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,321 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $73.25. 1,305,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414,825. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

