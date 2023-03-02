Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.07 Billion (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and $8.26 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be bought for $1,669.88 or 0.07111314 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 93.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.60 or 0.00424387 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,732.52 or 0.28685768 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

