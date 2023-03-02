Coin98 Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $60.17 million and approximately $16.25 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.49 or 0.01297797 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00013651 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00033178 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.03 or 0.01682405 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

