Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Cohen & Steers has raised its dividend by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Cohen & Steers has a payout ratio of 62.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $71.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.95. Cohen & Steers has a 1-year low of $52.34 and a 1-year high of $88.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 60.65% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohen & Steers

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.