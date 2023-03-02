Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.05

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 1267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.37) to GBX 2,500 ($30.17) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($22.93) to GBX 2,200 ($26.55) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,420 ($29.20) to GBX 2,580 ($31.13) in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($26.55) to GBX 2,125 ($25.64) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($30.17) to GBX 2,700 ($32.58) in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

