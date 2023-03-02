Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Stock Holdings Lifted by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 390,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,139,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,779,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,122,685.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,360,000 after buying an additional 78,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 55.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after buying an additional 18,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $549.98. 12,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,028. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.03 and a 1-year high of $656.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $510.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 4.37%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

