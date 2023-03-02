Coats Group plc (LON:COA) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.007. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Coats Group Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of LON:COA opened at GBX 78.70 ($0.95) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 70.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 64.66. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,564.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.66. Coats Group has a 52 week low of GBX 50.30 ($0.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 82.40 ($0.99).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 102 ($1.23) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.09) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 97 ($1.17).

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

