Coats Group plc (LON:COA) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

Coats Group plc (LON:COAGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.007. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Coats Group Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of LON:COA opened at GBX 78.70 ($0.95) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 70.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 64.66. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,564.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.66. Coats Group has a 52 week low of GBX 50.30 ($0.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 82.40 ($0.99).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 102 ($1.23) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.09) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 97 ($1.17).

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Coats Group (LON:COA)

