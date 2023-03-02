CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,355,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,810 shares during the period. CMS Energy comprises approximately 1.3% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of CMS Energy worth $137,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of CMS stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.52. The company had a trading volume of 677,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average is $62.15.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.42%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

See Also

