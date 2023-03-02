CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1,771.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. CME Group comprises approximately 0.2% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in CME Group were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.06. The stock had a trading volume of 636,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,374. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $251.99.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.