Clover Health Investments Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOVGet Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 14,189 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 66% compared to the average daily volume of 8,539 call options.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Clover Health Investments has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CLOV shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 11.4% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 65.8% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

