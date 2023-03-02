Clover Health Investments Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 14,189 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 66% compared to the average daily volume of 8,539 call options.
Clover Health Investments Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Clover Health Investments has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on CLOV shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments
About Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clover Health Investments (CLOV)
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.