Clover Health Investments Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 14,189 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 66% compared to the average daily volume of 8,539 call options.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Clover Health Investments has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CLOV shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

About Clover Health Investments

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 11.4% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 65.8% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.