Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $146.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CLH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.33.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CLH opened at $133.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.37. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $136.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $400,704.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.