Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 693,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,754 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.31% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,455 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $4,557,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 275.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,099,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 806,294 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 8.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,389,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,799,000 after buying an additional 661,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,699,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,093,000 after buying an additional 653,006 shares in the last quarter. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,254.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $45,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 854,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,523.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,069 shares of company stock valued at $139,409. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Down 13.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLNE. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.79.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

