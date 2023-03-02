Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in February

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLZNY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Clariant from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clariant from CHF 18.50 to CHF 17 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Clariant from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clariant from CHF 23 to CHF 22 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clariant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Clariant Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CLZNY remained flat at $16.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 63 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348. Clariant has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.05.

About Clariant

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment is composed of industrial and consumer specialties with a focus on applications and formulations for personal care, home care, crop solutions, paints and coatings, aviation, construction chemicals, and industrial lubricants.

