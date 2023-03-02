Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.30

Shares of Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$80.30 and last traded at C$80.30, with a volume of 306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$77.00.

Clairvest Group Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$72.61.

Get Clairvest Group alerts:

Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported C$2.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Clairvest Group had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 72.36%. The business had revenue of C$55.15 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Clairvest Group

About Clairvest Group

In other news, Director John Robert Barnett purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$74.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,070,600. In other news, Director John Robert Barnett purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$74.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,070,600. Also, Senior Officer Angus Cole purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$72.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$181,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at C$5,198,250. Corporate insiders own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clairvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clairvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.