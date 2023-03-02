City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CFO Sells $39,676.00 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 400 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $39,676.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,683.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
City Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of CHCO stock opened at $97.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.55. City Holding has a 12-month low of $73.40 and a 12-month high of $103.00.
City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $70.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. City had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that City Holding will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com cut City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.
City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.
