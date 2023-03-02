City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CFO Sells $39,676.00 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 400 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $39,676.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,683.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

City Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $97.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.55. City Holding has a 12-month low of $73.40 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $70.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. City had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that City Holding will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in City by 735.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of City by 141.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of City in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of City by 80.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.