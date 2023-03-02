Citigroup Lowers Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance
Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $13.69.
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile
