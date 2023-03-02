Citigroup Lowers Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $13.69.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

