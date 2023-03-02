Citigroup Cuts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $145.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.24.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $106.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.