Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 679 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,999 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Halliburton by 16.9% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 67.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $187,804,000 after buying an additional 2,408,261 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 14.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,331 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,602 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,185 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

