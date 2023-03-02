Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 35 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 99.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $516.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $537.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $501.64 and its 200-day moving average is $450.78.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

