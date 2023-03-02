Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 286 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Motco grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $86.18.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.02%.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,642,525.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

