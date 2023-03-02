Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 145 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $133.23 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $138.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.01 and its 200 day moving average is $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

