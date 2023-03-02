Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 14 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 3,056 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,463.34, for a total value of $4,471,967.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,897.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,463.34, for a total transaction of $4,471,967.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $103,897.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,722 shares of company stock valued at $11,620,316 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,417.97 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,609.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,505.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,367.39.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44.1 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

