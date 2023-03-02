Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $128.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.90. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Stories

