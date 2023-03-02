Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,060,000 after buying an additional 31,147 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 141.8% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $232.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.69.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

