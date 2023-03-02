Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,134 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.