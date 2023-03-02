Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $340,000 Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PEG. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 3.1 %

PEG opened at $58.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 104.85%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Further Reading

