Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 25.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $106.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.13. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.58.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Further Reading

