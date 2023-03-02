Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,998,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 599.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,710,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.24 on Thursday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.